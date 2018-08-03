Top 3 Holly Holm UFC fights

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST

Holm wins the UFC Bantamweight Championship

Holly Holm is one of the most dynamic and popular UFC stars in the company today. It's not hard to see why as the former boxer is an incredibly entertaining striker. Skills she has put to good use during her MMA career thus far. This countdown relives here three best performances to date.

#3 Cris Cyborg (UFC 219, December 30, 2017)

Holly Holm rocks Cris Cyborg at UFC 219

Holly Holm took on UFC Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219. Cyborg, who has not lost in MMA competition since her debut match in 2005, was a fearsome challenge for Holm who had lost three of her last four fights.

However, Holm proved herself to be one of the few people able to stand up to Cyborg's power. Holm was able to withstand Cyborg's strikes and landed several good shots of her own in an ebb and flow contest that earned "Fight of the Night" honours.

Moreover, Holm was not able to land enough significant strikes to greatly trouble Cyborg and lost the bout by unanimous decision.

It was a fine performance from Holm though and a return to form after some tough losses.

#2 Beth Correira (UFC Fight Night, June 17, 2017)

Holly Holm keeps Bethe Correira at bay during UFC Fight Night in Singapore

After three consecutive losses, Holy Holm faced a make or break encounter against perennial contender, Beth Correira, who herself had a point to prove after some poor results following her UFC 190 loss to Ronda Rousey.

After two round of hard-hitting action, Holm's greater speed began to tell and she added another spectacular head kick to her highlight reel with a stunning kick to the head which put Correira down for the knockout.

It was an impressive showing from Holm who earned the "Performance of the Night" bonus.

