Top 5 blatant decision robberies in the UFC

Controversial decisions tarnish the reputation of the sport.

by Sukhmeet Sandhu Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 14:41 IST

Sometimes, even a win can leave a bitter taste in the end if you know it was not well deserved

Although MMA is a fair sport, for the most part, it is hard to deny that the outliers in terms of judging, the type of fight and home advantage, can turn the decision of the fight in the favour of the clear loser at a moment's notice.

It’s not that these types of incidents happen all too often but when they do, it becomes so obvious that it provokes a feeling of downright disgust. But still, paradoxically, these robberies sometimes end up adding flair to the rematch, an anticipation of revenge and a heavy bag of emotions. No one wants to be the victim of injustice twice.

The following matches saw one fighter become the victim of stupid or biased decision making on the part of the judges. Take a look.

#5 Georges St. Pierre vs. Johny Hendricks

Expecting a sure win, Hendricks celebrates with his coaches, only to be let down by the judges

If you haven't been following the career of Johny Hendricks and are a recent fan, then it can be hard to imagine how dominant his uprising to title contention really was. Defeating the likes of Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit and Jon Fitch, Hendricks rightfully earned a title shot.

Many people didn't give Hendricks enough of a chance against the greatest Welterweight of all time in GSP, but little did they realise that Hendricks had a style that almost proved to be too much for St. Pierre to handle.

When the fight finally materialised, Hendricks absolutely dominated the fight in every sphere, taking down GSP on multiple occasions, unleashing brutal ground and pound and ultimately leaving St. Pierre a bloody mess. One look at both the fighters and you could tell who won the fight but alas it was not to be.

While St.Pierre looked like someone had run him down with a truck, Hendricks looked pristine, hardly showing any signs of having even participated in a fight. Although Hendricks could never get his hands on St. Pierre again as he retired after the fight, the blatant robbery haunted him for many years to come.