Top 5 Cross-Promotion Super Fights to make

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

The UFC is and has always been the biggest and the best promotion in the sport of MMA ever since its inception. Ever since the UFC acquired Pride FC of Japan and merged with the WEC in 2007, the UFC has been home to the top talent in the sport and also hosted the biggest fights in MMA.

But there are and have always been some top fighters which are under contract to other promotions and as a result we as fans do not get to witness these athletes against our top UFC fighters and champions. There are some all-time greats such as Fedor Emelianenko and Ben Askren who have never fought in the UFC but have had dominant careers elsewhere, as a result, it makes us wonder as to what would happen if these people fought in the UFC.

So imagining a time without promotions and contract regulations, here are five dream cross-promotion MMA fights to make today.

#5 Nate Diaz vs Michael Chandler

Michael 'Iron' Chandler vs Nate Diaz is every fight fan's dream match-up and is guaranteed to be an epic contest between two veterans of the game. If this fight is made, you can bet top dollar that it will be a contender for Fight of the Year. Both Chandler and Diaz are legit top lightweights in the world and both love to throw caution out of the wind and simply throw down. There has never been a boring Diaz fight or an uneventful Michael Chandler showing.

For those who don't know, Michael Chandler is one of the most successful lightweights in the world and a former two time Bellator Lightweight Champion. Chandler has delivered one of the best fights in the history of the sport when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the belt for the first time in their first fight out of a total three wars they both fought. Michael Chandler is a dominant American wrestler and a pressure fighter with explosive takedowns and real knockout power. At 32 years of age with a pro record of 18-4, Chandler has established himself as a top lightweight not only in Bellator but in the entire world.

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in the game and any fight he fights is bound to make headlines. Nate also matches up very well with Chandler with his elite boxing and crafty BJJ to go up against the relentless pressure and wrestling of Chandler. The result is anyone's guess, but what's guaranteed is that this fight will blow off the roof of any arena in the world.

