Top 5 current UFC Champions

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
305   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier
UFC Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier 

The UFC as an organisation has grown exponentially as a company since it's formation in November 1993.

It's first title was introduced at UFC 5, the Superfight Championship - although it wasn't awarded until UFC 6, due to a draw in the first title match. Ken Shamrock was the first Champion.

UFC introduced weight-classes at UFC 12, when Mark Coleman won the Heavyweight Championship. From there, the company introduced the Light-Heavyweight Championship at UFC Japan in December 1997, the Welterweight Championship at UFC Brazil in October 1998 and the Middleweight Championship at UFC 33 in September 2001. 

The company has continued to add belts to its men's and women's divisions and now has a total of 12 active championship titles.

The following list looks at the five best currently on the UFC roster.

#5 Khabib Nurmagomedov - Lightweight Champion

Won: April 7, 2018, vacant title versus Al Iaquinta (UFC 223)

Successful Defences: Not yet defended

UFC 223: Nurmagomedov v Iaquinta
Nurmagomedov victorious at UFC 223

Khabib Nurmagomedov won the vacant Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 in April. The unbeaten Nurmagomedov has won all 26 of his MMA fights and is the very definition of a Champion.

A man who breaks opponents wills as well as bones, the Judo and Sambo specialist, Nurmagomedov is an imperious fighter who could well retire as Champion.

However, his upcoming clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October will be his greatest test of all time.


Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Cristiane 'Cyborg' Justino Daniel Cormier UFC Champions
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
