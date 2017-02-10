Top 5 earners in the UFC ever

Who has made the most money in their MMA careers?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 21:30 IST

GSP never lost his UFC Welterweight Title

As we explored in our "Top 5 earners in the UFC in 2016" article, the amount of money being pumped into the UFC is absolutely huge these days. The last year has seen some incredible increase in the amount of money fighters are getting paid. But, what about since the inception of the UFC?

There are a lot of fighters who have made their mark before the mega bucks came into play and still ended up making a fortune for themselves. And, that's why today we take a stroll down the history of the UFC to see who the highest earning fighters of all time are.

So, without further ado, here are the top 5 earners in the UFC ever:

Note: Only fight salaries have been considered for this list and not PPV bonuses, sponsorship deals, etc.

#5 Georges St. Pierre – $4,457,000

GSP is one of the true icons of the sport

We start off with Mr MMA himself, Georges St. Pierre. GSP – as he was fondly known – is one of the true icons of the sport, having been in the UFC since UFC 46 and having an astonishing record of 25-2.

The former UFC Welterweight Champion retired undefeated in 2013 and hasn't been seen in the Octagon since and that's what makes his appearance on this list even more incredible.

Rush was an incredible all-around fighter and there was absolutely nobody who could take him out in his prime. In a time when MMA wasn't really a popular sport, the Canadian became a national hero for his exploits and brought unprecedented attention to the sport and by extension the UFC.

With all of his contributions to both the sport and the promotion, it's not hard to see why he was paid so much. St. Pierre has been rumoured to make a comeback to the octagon for a while now but there hasn't been anything concrete yet. If he does come back, expect his career earnings to go well beyond his current number which is at around $4.5 million.