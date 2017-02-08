Top 5 female prospects in MMA

Females fighters are evolving fast and growing alongside the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

by Darrien Starling Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 11:26 IST

Angela Lee is one to watch out for

Female fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) are playing a huge part in the evolution of the sport. Ronda Rousey was the first female icon but now the torch is being passed to the entire female roster in all promotions.

The naysayers who claim that women fail to fight with a high level of quality are being proven wrong every fight card. Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Valentina Shevchenko and Holy Holm are just a few of the women who showcase just as much, if not more than any other fighter in MMA, including the men.

With that being said, the younger prospects are picking up steam as well, check out our top 5 interesting female prospects of early 2017.

#5 Alexa Grasso (9-1)

Alexa Grasso delivers a stunning right hand.

Grasso is a prospect training out of the Lobo Gym who is currently signed with UFC. She is another young exciting fighter in the strawweight division that is really gaining momentum in the sport.

Grasso’s boxing style can attract many fans, even though she doesn’t have many KO stoppages in her short career. Grasso made her debut at UFC 98 in Mexico City. Grasso was dominant in the bout against Heather Jo Clark, cutting her early, which made that fight a bloodbath.

Also read: 5 Forgotten MMA pioneers

One of her strengths is attacking from awkward angles, a skill that keeps her opponents constantly off-balance.

Grasso suffered the first loss of her career to Felice Herrig in a controversial decision. Even in her loss, she managed to create a buzz in the UFC world because the fight was so entertaining.

She definitely has room to grow as a fighter and her potential is through the roof.