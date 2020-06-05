Top 5 Finishes From ONE Championship’s American Superstars

ONE Championship is home to some of America’s greatest martial artists.

Here are five of their most spectacular finishes in The Home Of Martial Arts.

"Mighty Mouse" Demetrious Johnson

Young phenoms and martial arts legends from the United States have delivered many memorable stoppages inside the Circle.

#1 Eddie Alvarez’s incredible comeback

At ONE: DAWN OF HEROES in August 2019, “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez stole victory from the jaws of defeat in his mixed martial arts clash with Eduard “Landslide” Folayang.

Alvarez got into trouble early after falling the Filipino’s powerful leg kicks. Folayang looked to end the contest as he unloaded a series of ground and pound strikes on the American icon.

In a split second, “The Underground King” grabbed Folayang’s leg, swept him, and sunk in a rear-naked choke to earn an incredible come-from-behind win.

#2 Troy Worthen breaks the ‘Rock Man’

At ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS in November 2019, "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen proved he was a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division.

After a back-and-forth foray with “Rock Man” Chen Lei in the first round, Worthen turned up the intensity in the second stanza and sent the Chinese athlete to the ground with a head kick.

Once in mount, the American unleashed a flurry of ground strikes, forcing the referee to wave off the contest and giving him the second-round TKO win.

#3 Demetrious Johnson’s stunning submission

At ONE: A NEW ERA in March 2019, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson aced his promotional debut and showed why he is the greatest flyweight martial artist of all time.

Johnson had to overcome a tough first round against Japanese grappler Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu.

However, “Mighty Mouse” had better luck in the second.

He managed to grab Wakamatsu in a front headlock and drive knees into the Japanese athlete’s midsection. Then, Johnson switched to his foe’s back and secured a guillotine choke to earn the victory.

#4 Emilio Urrutia’s shocking knockout

At ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES in January 2018, Emilio “The Honey Badger” Urrutia unleashed a punch that knocked out Bruno “Puccibull” Pucci in stunning fashion.

First, Urrutia stung Pucci with a straight right, then he followed up with blazing fast combinations to the body and head.

Next, “The Honey Badger” snuck in a clean right-left combination that knocked his Brazilian rival out cold.

#5 Thanh Le’s Blistering Knee KO

At ONE: FOR HONOR in May 2019, Thanh Le delivered a masterful performance against Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev to leave fans inside the Istora Senayan awestruck.

In the first stanza, the Vietnamese-American was busy defending Saadulaev’s grappling.

It was in the opening moments of the second frame when Le would get his opportunity to strike.

Just as “Maestro” changed levels for a takedown, Le swung a high kick. His knee landed flush to the Russian’s jaw, knocking him out and sending fans wild with excitement.

