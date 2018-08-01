Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Randy Couture UFC matches

Top 5 / Top 10
"The Natural" Randy Couture is one of the greatest fighters to ever set foot inside the Octagon. A former three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, two-time UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion and the UFC 13 tournament winner, he achieved everything there was to achieve in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. This list counts down his five finest performances in the UFC.

#5 versus Gabriel Gonzaga (UFC 74, August 25, 2007)

Randy Couture at the age of 44 had defeated the much larger, more powerful and younger, Tim Sylvia in an upset to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship for a record third time at UFC 68. In his first title defence, Couture had been expected to face the renowned heavy hitter, Mirko Cro Cop. However, in another upset, Cro Cop was knocked out by a devastating kick to the head by Gabriel Gonzaga in a match with title implications.

Therefore, Gonzaga found himself as the number one contender for UFC gold instead. Couture was favoured to win, however, he was up against an extremely dangerous striker.

Couture though had come prepared. Specifically training in strikes and dirty boxing, Couture had greatly improved his striking ability prior to this match and surprisingly manhandled the more experienced striker with punches and took him down to the mat at will.

Gonzaga had no answer. The bout was stopped when he could no longer defend himself against Couture's strikes. With that, Gonzaga's UFC Heavyweight Title aspirations were over. It was the complete performance from Couture, who despite his advancing age, proved that he was still the man to defeat in the UFC's Heavyweight division.

