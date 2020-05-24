Top 5 richest UFC fighters of all time 

Let's take a look at the highest earners in the UFC

The UFC is the world's premier MMA organization and the biggest promoter of the sport globally. As MMA looks to slowly but surely replace boxing as the most popular combat sport, UFC fighters are now making millions thanks to their popularity all over the world.

Some UFC fighters have the unique ability to attract massive crowds by displaying their talents both inside and outside the Octagon, which is why they make big bucks. Add to that a bunch of huge endorsement deals with globally popular brands and it's easy to figure out where those sports cars and sprawling mansions come from.

Although it's difficult to determine exactly how much the fighters earn, Middleeasy.com has enlisted the wealthiest fighters in terms of net worth. So, without further ado, let's cast a glance at the top 5 richest UFC fighters.

5. Nate Diaz ($8 million)

For most of his career, Nate Diaz has been an underpaid fighter. Although it may come as a surprise for most fans, Diaz only realized his worth post the huge Conor McGregor fight. After making "The Notorious One" submit when they locked horns inside the Octagon at UFC 196, Diaz became a UFC headliner and the moolah started to flow for the Stockton Slugger.

Although his 16-10 record doesn't do justice to his skills as a fighter and a UFC hall of famer, BJ Penn is widely considered as one of the best fighters to have ever stepped inside the Octagon. At UFC 94, when Penn fought Georges St-Pierre in a rematch for the welterweight title, he earned big bucks for headlining the card.

Brock Lesnar has always been a top-draw in the UFC. Without an MMA background, "The Beast" has conquered WWE, NCAA Wrestling, and UFC, winning championship titles in all three sports. The former UFC heavyweight champion is very popular among the fans and amassed a massive sum of money for risking it all inside the Octagon. Lesnar has headlined some of the highest-selling UFC events of all-time.

2. Georges St. Pierre ($30 million)

Georges St. Pierre is probably the greatest UFC fighter of all time. The Canadian fighter has headlined numerous UFC pay-per-views. GSP's brilliant 26-2 record speaks for itself and the fact that he retired as a champion and then came out of retirement to capture UFC gold in a new weight class explains why people would throng in numbers to witness this true G.O.A.T in action. Georges was also the first-ever professional ambassador for the sport of MMA and he earned massive amounts of money due to it.

1. Conor McGregor ($120 million)

No surprises on who bags the top spot on the list of richest UFC fighters. Anyone who's initiated with the UFC knows that Conor McGregor is the top dog in the business. The power-punching Irishman is known for his exploits inside the Octagon as well as his prolific mic. skills outside the cage. McGregor is the biggest money-spinner in the UFC, having headlined five of the top six highest-selling pay-per-views of the promotion.

"Mystic Mac" burst onto the scene back in 2013, after conquering Cage Warriors and never looked back since; having captured the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles and becoming the first-ever "champ-champ" in the UFC.

As if that wasn't enough, in 2017 McGregor decided to enter the squared circle for the first time in his life as he challenged boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, to a multi-million dollar fight that propelled the former's stardom and bank account to unimaginable heights. McGregor even has his whiskey brand named Proper Twelve Irish Whisky and is undoubtedly the richest fighter in the UFC.