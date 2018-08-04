Top 5 Tito Ortiz UFC Matches

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 04 Aug 2018, 20:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tito Ortiz and Forest Griffin exchange blows

Tito Ortiz is one of the most controversial, divisive and entertaining UFC fighters of all time. The UFC Hall of Famer was one of the greatest UFC Light-Heavyweight Champions ever and contested stunning bouts with a who's who of MMA legends. This lists counts down his five finest performances in UFC.

#5 versus Forest Griffin (UFC 59, April 15, 2006)

As Tito Ortiz continued his rise to regain the Light-Heavyweight Championship, he was paired with The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner, Forest Griffin. What ensued was the 2006 fight of the year as Ortiz and Griffin contested a hugely entertaining back and forth contest.

Ortiz decisively won the first round before Griffin roared back into contention in the second, with impressive combination strikes hurting Ortiz, before a much more even final round, where Griffin landed more combinations before Ortiz took Griffin down decisively into guard.

The official result was a split decision victory for Ortiz, in one of finest performances of his career.

1 / 5 NEXT