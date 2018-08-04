Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Tito Ortiz UFC Matches

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    04 Aug 2018, 20:49 IST

Ot
Tito Ortiz and Forest Griffin exchange blows

Tito Ortiz is one of the most controversial, divisive and entertaining UFC fighters of all time. The UFC Hall of Famer was one of the greatest UFC Light-Heavyweight Champions ever and contested stunning bouts with a who's who of MMA legends. This lists counts down his five finest performances in UFC.

#5 versus Forest Griffin (UFC 59, April 15, 2006)

As Tito Ortiz continued his rise to regain the Light-Heavyweight Championship, he was paired with The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner, Forest Griffin. What ensued was the 2006 fight of the year as Ortiz and Griffin contested a hugely entertaining back and forth contest.

Ortiz decisively won the first round before Griffin roared back into contention in the second, with impressive combination strikes hurting Ortiz, before a much more even final round, where Griffin landed more combinations before Ortiz took Griffin down decisively into guard.

The official result was a split decision victory for Ortiz, in one of finest performances of his career.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Ken Shamrock Tito Ortiz
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Ken Shamrock's 6 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Randy Couture UFC matches
RELATED STORY
7 UFC Dream Matches That Never Happened
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Frank Mir UFC Matches
RELATED STORY
Pioneers of MMA: Tito Ortiz
RELATED STORY
UFC: Top 7 fighters between 1993 and 1998
RELATED STORY
UFC 5: What happened in the long anticipated rematch...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
Counting down the 7 greatest UFC fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us