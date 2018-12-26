Top 5 UFC Champions who were undefeated for the longest time

Anderson Jones FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 165 // 26 Dec 2018, 04:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor ended one of the longest streaks in MMA history.

Every combat sports athlete is envious of Floyd Mayweather, and it's just not about the money; it's also about having a spotless record. However, it's a rare achievement to accomplish, especially in the unsympathetic sport of MMA.

The most a mixed martial artist can execute is stringing together an undefeated streak that substantiates their footing as the best. The streak becomes all the more impressive if consummated by a champion, who over time, becomes synonymous with the title itself.

These fighters not only lived their dream of reaching the pinnacle of their respective divisions but also created a cozy little castle atop the mountain. Well, not all that cozy when mentioned in terms of MMA, but these champions did build up an unconquerable mien with each passing defense.

We list those champions in this list that had the longest undefeated streak with the title. It

Note: The fighters on this list have been ranked on the basis of the number of title defenses and not the number of days of their reign.

#5 Jose Aldo (7 Successful UFC title defenses, 1848 Days)

Still the best Featherweight of all time.

Chronology of Defenses (Won the UFC Featherweight Title From Mike Brown): Mark Hominick - Kenny Florian - Chad Mendes - Frankie Edgar - Chan Sung Jung - Ricardo Lamas - Chad Mendes

It's deplorable that the legendary Brazilian Featherweight Champion is nowadays infamously known for getting knocked out by Conor McGregor in thirteen seconds. However, prior to the emblematic fight that broke Aldo's aura of invincibility, he held one of the longest undefeated streaks in MMA history.

Jose Aldo had not lost a fight since May 20th, 2006 until he came up against an Irish bloke who possessed one of the best left hands in the game. The Brazilian Jui-Jitsu Black Belt holder captured the WEC Featherweight Championship in November 2009 and defended it twice before it became the UFC Featherweight title.

Advertisement

The Inaugural 135lb champion went on to successfully defend the strap seven times against top contenders in a reign that lasted for almost 5 years. The UFC only recognizes the seven defenses which came under their banner when in reality, Aldo put the title on the line and came out victorious on 9 different occasions.

Ever since he was put to sleep by McGregor at UFC 194, the greatest Featherweight of all time has lost his mojo and continues to work his way up to the top.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement