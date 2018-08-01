Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 613 // 01 Aug 2018, 13:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Miesha Tate is ready for action at UFC 200

UFC made a landmark change when they finally added female performers to its roster in 2013. Since that time many women have fought in the promotion. This list looks at the five best:

#5 Miesha Tate (UFC record, 5-4)

Miesha Tate entered the UFC in 2013 after making a name for herself in Strikeforce wherein she had reigned as the promotion's Bantamweight Champion before losing that belt to Ronda Rousey.

Tate made her UFC debut on April 13, 2013 on the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 17 show, where she took on Cat Zingano. Tate won the first two rounds but was unexpectedly defeated by TKO in the third. Tate felt the stoppage was premature but regardless the entertaining back and forth action between both competitors resulted in them earning "Fight of the Night" honours.

Tate next challenged old rival, Rousey for the UFC Bantamweight title in a hard fought match. Tate would be the last woman for two years to take Rousey beyond the first round. Rousey dominated the match, but Tate skilfully escaped from numerous submission attempts by the champion before ultimately succumbing to an arm-bar in the third round.

Despite two good performances in the Octagon, Tate was still 0-2 in her UFC career. She bounced back in style though in her next two matches, defeating perennial contender, Liz Carmouche and Rin Nakai.

Tate continued her winning run against Sara McMann at UFC 183 and Jessica Eye at the UFC on Fox show, on July 25, 2015. That victory earned her an opportunity at Holly Holm's recently won Bantamweight Championship.

Holm who had defeated Rousey at UFC 193, engaged in an entertaining back and forth bout with the more experienced Tate. It was this experience that told in the final round when Tate submitted Holm with a rear naked choke to win the belt.

It was Tate's final hurrah in MMA. She lost the belt to Amanda Nunes in her first title defence before retiring after defeat in her final match against the unheralded Raquel Pennington.

1 / 5 NEXT