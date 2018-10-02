Top 5 UFC fighters who have never won a belt

The UFC has witnessed many great fighters till now. From power to precision and from strength to the speed, each fighter is unique in his/her ability. Despite all of the hard work and dedication, some fighters never come up with the ultimate prize in the sports. There is always something between them and that winning pedestal which they somehow can't climb. Some had many opportunities to achieve that but failed miserably at the focal point whereas some are stuck in their own division with the same champion which they can't beat.

Here is the list of top 5 UFC fighters who have never won a belt despite being best at their game.

Number 5

Alistair Overeem

“The Reem”

“The Demolition Man”

UFC Fight Night

If you are looking for a fighter with both compelling aesthetics and power, Alistair Overeem is the one. With brutal knees as his strong feature, he makes the last spot on our list. A 265 pounds heavyweight fighter from the Netherlands made his career at the age of 19 and established himself by winning heavyweight titles at Strikeforce, DREAM, and K-1. He is also well known as he is one of the only two fighters to hold a belt in both kickboxing and MMA at the same time.

The fight that made him famous:

His debut fight in UFC was against Brock Lesnar (former Heavyweight Champion) who was on the verge of his retirement. With a massive price, added with all the trash talk along the line, this was the fight that most UFC fans were waiting for. This fight lit up pretty fairly to a great extent where Alistair finished him in the very first round via a technical knockout (TKO) with brutal body kick landing his shin through Lesnar’s liver.

Fights:

He even defeated Frank Mir, Junior Dos Santos, Vitor Belfort, Andrei Arlovski along with Fabricio Werdum. He got a shot at the title against Stipe Miocic in 2016 but Miocic had the better of him and knocked him out in the very first round. With 43 wins and 16 losses in all competitions, he is yet to hold a belt in his UFC career.

