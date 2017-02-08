Top 5 UFC prospects you cannot ignore right now

These prospects are all set to make their mark in 2017.

08 Feb 2017

Misha Cirkunov is a beast

The beauty of MMA is that it is in its nascent stages compared to other sports such as basketball, baseball or hockey. Although combat sports has a long and illustrious past in human history, MMA is truly only just starting out.

With that in mind comes a fresh new crop of prospects every few years willing to work their way to their respective division’s crown or plough their way into the sport's top promotion, the UFC.

When there are special fighters up and coming it’s hard to miss them even if they are slotted on prelim spots, so here are Sportskeeda’s top 5 UFC prospects that you cannot ignore right now.

#1 Lando Vannata

Lando Vannata after his magnificent wheel kick KO of John Makdessi at UFC 206

Vannata competes in the UFC’s deepest and arguably most dangerous division in the promotion - the lightweight division. So far, though, despite that heavy pressure, Vannata has proven in two bouts alone that he may be one of the promotion’s most thrilling prospects worthy of all his hype in 2017.

The 24-year-old has a unique arsenal of unorthodox movement and exciting striking, which he has previously put to test against lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and also against John Makdessi at UFC 206.

Vannata made his UFC debut as a late replacement against Ferguson, who at the time boasted a 7-fight win streak. Unfortunately, his own perfect record was snapped by Ferguson’s second-round D'Arce choke but his performance was one for the books – especially since he was completely written off by the experts.

Against Makdessi at UFC 206, he elevated his status even further by winning the fight with a beautifully placed wheel kick worthy of being referred to as the “knockout of the year”.