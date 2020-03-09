Top Bantamweight fighter says he's accepted an offer to face the returning Dominick Cruz

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw v Cruz

Dominick Cruz has not competed inside the Octagon since dropping the title to Cody Garbrandt in December 2016.

The former Bantamweight Champion has been booked to return on various occasions in the past few years, however, countless injuries suffered during training have forced the UFC to nix the proposed fights.

He could finally be nearing his comeback though, as Cory Sandhagen took to Instagram and confirmed that he has accepted a fight with Cruz. Sandhagen also hinted that the fight could take place at UFC Fight Night 175, which is scheduled to happen in Cruz's hometown of San Diego on May 16th.

The ball is now in the former Bantamweight Champion's court.

The reigning Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo will defend the title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9th. There are many contenders in the division that have also done enough to get a crack at the belt.

Sandhagen is one of those names as he is currently on a 7-fight win streak, having won his last fight against Raphael Assunção in August 2019.

The #4 ranked Bantamweight is one of the fighters who is line to get a title shot, and Dominick Cruz, despite not being an active fighter for almost four years, also presents a strong case for a push to the top all thanks to his impressive record as a former title-holder.

Cruz vs. Sandhagen is a great fight on paper, and we hope the 'The Dominator' stays injury-free and puts his stamp of approval.