Exclusive: Top Indian fighters facing injury ahead of BraveCF20.

Brave 20 will be held in Hyderabad on 21st December.

Brave Combat Federations is all set to make it's second entry to the one billion strong India sports market next month. The Brave 20 event will be held on December 21st at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

It is the second time the Bahrain based global MMA promotion is hosting its event in India. Previously the promotion held a successful event Brave 5 in Mumbai last year. The event will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Brave CF boasts of a highly talented roster with world-class talents from across the globe. It also includes some of the best Indian fighters as well. Brave 17 was held in Pakistan a few weeks back which showcased some of the biggest names in Pakistan MMA including the fan favorite Uloomi Karim in the co-main event.

The Indian fight fans are also super thrilled to watch their homegrown talents test their mettle against international fighters. But this time two of the biggest names in Indian MMA will not be competing in the event due to some serious injuries.

The veteran Brave CF fighter and Indian MMA star Mohammed Farhad revealed some of the whereabouts about his latest injury incurred from a fight last month which is stopping him from competing at this event. Farhad told Sportskeeda that his injury is fast healing but it requires at least 20 more days to completely heal and hence he cannot be fight ready for the big event.

Farhad incurred a boxer's fracture on his metacarpal in the 4th round of his fight against UAE's Amr Abdel Malek in the inaugural edition of Mike Tyson's Kumite League. He won the fight via Unanimous decision and secured the championship belt before his home crowd in Mumbai. His teammate Abdul Muneer, who is a fan favorite and a top brass in the Nations MMA regulatory body will face Jordans Ali Al Qaisi in the same event.

In another disappointing news, Sportskeeda got confirmation from the top Indian prospect, Govind Ale, that he won't be fit to compete in the Brave 20 card due to a hairline fracture in the chest incurred from his last fight. Ale also got injured in the Kumite League event held last month. He beat Egypt's Mohamed Gamal in a first-round KO in the presence of Boxing legend Mike Tyson during that event.

Ale stated that he has been only working on his standup game after the injury and need to completely recover before working on the ground techniques and wrestling. He added that it's the second time he is missing an opportunity to fight for Brave CF and told that he will fight for Brave events in the future.

Sportskeeda also caught up with the Indian MMA veteran Chaitanya Gavali today to inquire about the possibility of a fight in the Hyderabad card. He stated that the Brave team has not approached him yet and is unlikely that he fights in the event. With all these big stars missing from the event, there is a huge possibility that the home crowd will be disappointed unless the promotion announces the signing of some big names in this last moment.

But as always Brave CF never fails to impress its fans. And there's a lot of reasons for the Indian fans to cheer. The SBG fighter Cian Cowley who recently defeated the UK-Indian fighter Hardeep Rai in Brave 18 has expressed his interest in fighting at the Indian card. Cowley is an excellent striker and fireworks are guaranteed in the event with Irishman's presence. Sportskeeda will be dropping more exclusive contents on this mega event in the coming days. Follow this space closely to stay updated.

