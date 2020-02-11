Top UFC fighter believes Jorge Masvidal has become everything that he said he wouldn’t be

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

The verbal back-and-forth between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is escalating with each passing day. While the two warring rivals have not been confirmed to face each other just yet, they can't shy away from firing personal barbs at one another.

Kamaru Usman fired off the latest salvo during a recent media scrum in Houston.

The UFC Welterweight Champion said that Masvidal isn't as real as he portrays himself to be. The Nigerian Nightmare called Gamebred a journeyman who has become exactly what he said he wouldn't be.

Usman noted that there was a time when Masvidal rejected the idea of engaging with the media, but that's changed drastically as he now shows up at fights with a robe.

Usman then trashed Masvidal by calling him a clown who pretends to be Tony Montana.

“It’s kind of funny to me to watch what he’s become. It’s the same guy, the same journeyman. But now he’s become everything that he said he wouldn’t be. Everything he fought against, being the cliché, being this and that, he’s exactly that guy right now. But it is what it is, more power to him. At the end of the day, when I sign on the dotted line I’m going to go in there and take care of business.”

“He’s the guy, remember, that never wanted to do media – ah, he’s too good for that, too good for this – but this clown is showing up at fights now with a robe on! This guy’s wearing a suit pretending to be Tony Montana now. He’s turned into everything that he said he wasn’t, that he wouldn’t be.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie

Usman believes that Masvidal is lost with the Street Jesus and Tony Montana characters and added that Colby Covington may have helped Gamebred in coming up with the gimmicks when they shared a room back when they were on good terms.

Masvidal is expected to challenge Usman for the Welterweight strap at UFC's International Fight Week PPV on July 11th in Las Vegas.

