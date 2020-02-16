UFC Fight Night 167: Top Flyweight gets victory after 7-month return

A successful outing at Rio Rancho

UFC Flyweight Montana De La Rosa took her MMA record to 11-5 after an emphatic decision victory over Mara Romero Borella.

The first round was all about getting the opponent's back. It was Mara Romero Borella who had control of the back for the first period, but Montana De La Rosa brilliantly transitioned and got Borella's back, where she remained for the rest of the round. However, she wasn't able to get enough to finish it.

The second round started with the same story, i.e, De La Rosa having her back. There was no transition out this time and Borella used a lot of energy to try and prevent getting choked from behind. The entire round was spent on the round and it seemed clear that De La Rosa won the round at this point. At this stage, the argument could be made that Borella won the first round.

The third round started with De La Rosa prying on the feet and she got the knockdown with a couple of minutes left to go. It was the worst position for Borella to be in during the third round but De La Rosa was in cruise control.

The fight ended with De La Rosa on top, with the assumption that she won the fight 2-1 if not 3-0. Either way, it was a triumphant comeback after over half a year for the #12 ranked De La Rosa.