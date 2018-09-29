Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Conor McGregor privately donates €10,000 to treatment fund for sepsis-diagnosed 5-year-old

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
152   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:57 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Ahead of his UFC 229 lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6, Conor McGregor has made the headlines again, but this time, it is for a classy gesture towards a terminally-ill fan.

The fight next week has been deemed to be the toughest yet for the Irishman as he goes head-to-head with the unbeaten Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

Despite the build-up to the game, Mcgregor made sure to help out one of his fans named Grainne McCullough, who set-up a GoFundMe page for her terminally-ill son Bryan, after he was rendered unable to walk or eat because of sepsis.

McCullough's set up the account with the intention to raise £9,000 for her son's private care.

The GoFundMe page read, "Hi everyone, this is my last idea for my son as I’ve spent the last year trying to get him proper medical care from the HSE."

"He has a NG tube in his nose since last September and I keep being fobbed off with excuses for delay in putting in a peg."

"He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage… we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves."

"He had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat I feel so bad for him."

McCollough was surprised to find that the UFC man had privately paid the amount in full.

Despite having made the donation privately, McGregor's identity was revealed in a screenshot that McCullough posted on her Twitter account.

The post read, "@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend".


Fans have since lauded the UFC fighter for the gesture and have expressed their thoughts on social media:

