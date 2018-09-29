Twitter reacts as Conor McGregor privately donates €10,000 to treatment fund for sepsis-diagnosed 5-year-old

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Ahead of his UFC 229 lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6, Conor McGregor has made the headlines again, but this time, it is for a classy gesture towards a terminally-ill fan.

The fight next week has been deemed to be the toughest yet for the Irishman as he goes head-to-head with the unbeaten Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

Despite the build-up to the game, Mcgregor made sure to help out one of his fans named Grainne McCullough, who set-up a GoFundMe page for her terminally-ill son Bryan, after he was rendered unable to walk or eat because of sepsis.

McCullough's set up the account with the intention to raise £9,000 for her son's private care.

The GoFundMe page read, "Hi everyone, this is my last idea for my son as I’ve spent the last year trying to get him proper medical care from the HSE."

"He has a NG tube in his nose since last September and I keep being fobbed off with excuses for delay in putting in a peg."

"He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage… we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves."

"He had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat I feel so bad for him."

McCollough was surprised to find that the UFC man had privately paid the amount in full.

Despite having made the donation privately, McGregor's identity was revealed in a screenshot that McCullough posted on her Twitter account.

The post read, "@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend".

@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Gryz5wWOti — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 27, 2018

Fans have since lauded the UFC fighter for the gesture and have expressed their thoughts on social media:

Mad that You wouldn’t see @rtenews or any of our national news putting the likes of this on their headlines, one of many donations @TheNotoriousMMA has done for kids all over the place, only ever the negative 👏🏻👏🏻 #king https://t.co/OWRtRlRfpP — Aaron Earls (@Aarearls92) September 29, 2018

I’m not a fan of ⁦@TheNotoriousMMA⁩ .

I’ll be honest. His assault early this year was way over the line.

This however is a gesture of goodwill. I believe there should be many more by multi -millionaires to very sick kids https://t.co/USshwcw8mW — Aidan O’Connell (@EndTheStigma_ie) September 28, 2018

Many help in charity cases for PR

And then there is a kind man in conor who does it anonymously — Ayat (@PersianAyat) September 28, 2018

He actually seems to do quite a bit for sick children and homelessness in Ireland. V fair play. ✌️ https://t.co/V5CYvDPBDs — Jódy Sinclair (@JodySinclair_) September 28, 2018

Conor McGregor made a €10,000 donation to a young child that will greatly help improve his quality of life. Much respect 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ucPUKDcd18 — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) September 28, 2018

Fair dues to @TheNotoriousMMA for donating €10,000 to @GrainneMcCullou.



Before anyone says it was for PR reasons, the donation was made anonymously. Grainee just decided to show people. pic.twitter.com/tFxTEEeaHX — Roy Billington (@RoyBillington) September 28, 2018

He strikes me as the gentlemen's gangster type. — occupynewparadigm (@occupynewparad1) September 28, 2018