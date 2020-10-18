Brian Ortega beat the Korean Zombie in an intensely contested standup battle for five rounds. The American won the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 50-45 across the judge's scorecards.

Ortega, who seemed to have considerably improved his standup game, fought out of a southpaw stance, catching out the orthodox South Korean. The LA fighter, used his jab, sidekick to the lead-leg and low round kick to bother his opponent for the majority of the fight.

However, Ortega's best work was done countering his opponent as Zombie grew impatient as the rounds started piling up. In the first round, he caught the Zombie's kick to land a left-hook which rocked the 33-year-old.

The move of the fight was a spinning elbow which dropped the Korean, as he was looking to close the distance. Zombie, after being picked apart at the range was discouraged enough to not attempt to rush in into the 29-year-old's range.

Ortega who lost to former champion Max Holloway back in 2018 in a four-round war seems to have made considerable strides during his hiatus from the Octagon. Billed as the number one contender match, the American of Mexican descent will get the next shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite the bad blood leading up to the fight, there was respect between the fighters after the results were announced. Speaking after the fight, an emotional Ortega said:

I got one message. All the homies that ruled with me, even after my last one. I love you. For all, you that counted me out, learn to count (expletives). We're gonna find out if I'm ready. In this game, you take chances, you don't grow in the comfort zone. Alexander Volkanovski, you're the champ, the thought of fighting you is exciting. We're ready

Here are the best tweets reaction to Brian Ortega's dominant win

Takedown attempt makes things interesting. Now the question is does TKZ hesitate to throw or does he get more confident cuz he stuffed it? #FightIsland6 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) October 18, 2020

Zombie is a zombie! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Zombie gotta stop walking into elbows 😳😳😳#UFCFightIsland6 — Jamahal Hill UFC (@JamahalH) October 18, 2020

That was sick af. Fight IQ from Brian right there with that nice elbow #UFCFightIsland6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 18, 2020

A jiu jitsu fighter that can set traps for spinning elbows is dangerous af. #UFCFightIsland6 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Oh daaaaamn!! @BrianTcity looking good, I’ve got him two rounds up. #UFCFightIsland6 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 18, 2020

T city been doin a great job, in the free time he got better ! — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) October 18, 2020

Flat footed isn’t working. I wish I could hear the corners and commentary in this fight for adjustments. #UFCFightIsland — tim means (@MeansTim) October 18, 2020

They both patient and fighting smart...they know a lot is on the line! #UFCFightIsland6 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

I did not think that Ortega was gonna come out and give Zombie the hands, that haircut thing threw me off — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) October 18, 2020

Man zombie looks like he doesn’t want to be there right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 18, 2020

Ortega looks sharp tonight #UFCFightIsland6 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 18, 2020

Ortega is looking like a man possessed tonight. Really clean, smooth, and sharp with every movement. #UFCFightIsland — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

I’m having that elbow was NASTY!! TKZ gets up, and starts swinging, I’m the pocket, with his hands down?! Bruuuh!#UFCFightIsland6 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 18, 2020

We’re seeing a way more technical Ortega 😳 #UFCFightIsland6 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 18, 2020

Ortega is finding a home for those hooks!!! Keep. Your eyes open this one ends early!!!#UFCFightIsland6 — Jamahal Hill UFC (@JamahalH) October 18, 2020

So far Brian’s striking is looking really polished and Zombie seems to not have found his groove yet. #UFCFightIsland6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Just Exited the Matrix Ortega is a contender. — Tommy Toe Hold 🎃 (@TommyToeHold) October 18, 2020

absolutely beautiful fight from Brian Ortega who is apparently now a southpaw slickster. I thought KZ's pressure was getting to him in round two, but footwork kept Zombie from planting his feet, and the jab just ate him up — King of the bitchs (@BoxingBusch) October 18, 2020

Apparently all the ring rust was in Brian Ortega's hair. #UFCFightIsland6 — Mac Mally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 18, 2020

Ring rust? Brian Ortega laughs at the notion. He got exponentially better in the nearly two years since we last saw him. Big credit to Ortega for making the changes he knew he needed. @RenerGracie told me Ortega looked like a brand-new fighter. No lies detected. #UFCFightIsland6 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Ortega tried to walk off after his first answer, which was a solid one, and Papa DC wasn’t having that and grabbed his arm to bring him back. 😂 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 18, 2020