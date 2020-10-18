Brian Ortega beat the Korean Zombie in an intensely contested standup battle for five rounds. The American won the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 50-45 across the judge's scorecards.
Ortega, who seemed to have considerably improved his standup game, fought out of a southpaw stance, catching out the orthodox South Korean. The LA fighter, used his jab, sidekick to the lead-leg and low round kick to bother his opponent for the majority of the fight.
However, Ortega's best work was done countering his opponent as Zombie grew impatient as the rounds started piling up. In the first round, he caught the Zombie's kick to land a left-hook which rocked the 33-year-old.
The move of the fight was a spinning elbow which dropped the Korean, as he was looking to close the distance. Zombie, after being picked apart at the range was discouraged enough to not attempt to rush in into the 29-year-old's range.
Ortega who lost to former champion Max Holloway back in 2018 in a four-round war seems to have made considerable strides during his hiatus from the Octagon. Billed as the number one contender match, the American of Mexican descent will get the next shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Despite the bad blood leading up to the fight, there was respect between the fighters after the results were announced. Speaking after the fight, an emotional Ortega said:
I got one message. All the homies that ruled with me, even after my last one. I love you. For all, you that counted me out, learn to count (expletives). We're gonna find out if I'm ready. In this game, you take chances, you don't grow in the comfort zone. Alexander Volkanovski, you're the champ, the thought of fighting you is exciting. We're ready