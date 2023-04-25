Tye Ruotolo will submit Reinier de Ridder “no matter what”

Tye Ruotolo believes he will submit reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

After surrendering his ONE light heavyweight crown to Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will look to get back on track in a submission grappling superfight against 20-year-old BJJ prodigy Tye Ruotolo. The two men will square off as part of the promotion’s long-awaited U.S. debut on May 5.

Going into the contest, Tye Ruotolo is as confident as ever despite giving up a significant size advantage to the middleweight titleholder.

“Stylistically, it’s not going to be a good match-up for him,” Rutolo told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview. “I think it’s going to end in a submission no matter what.”

Watch the interview below:

An impressive 16-1 in his mixed martial arts career, Reinier de Ridder has scored submission victories over some of the biggest names in ONE Championship, including Fan Rong, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Vitaly Bigdash. He’ll look to add an IBJJF world champion to his list in the ‘Mile High City’ come May 5.

Tye Ruotolo has looked nothing short of impressive in his first two appearances inside the Circle. Debuting with a jaw-dropping 82-second submission of ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon, the lightweight grappler followed up his memorable first appearance with a submission victory against former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov.

Traditionally competing at lightweight, Tye Ruotolo will step up to middleweight for his match with Reinier de Ridder, giving ‘The Dutch Knight’ an advantage that could look large. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

