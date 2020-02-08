Tyron Woodley reveals his original opponent before taking Leon Edwards fight at UFC London

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

Tyron Woodley is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC London in the main event later next month. He originally stated that he didn't want to fight outside the United States as he only wanted to travel abroad for a vacation.

That was perhaps just a negotiation tactic as he eventually accepted the fight. However, his originally planned opponent was Colby Covington after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Woodley spoke on his TMZ Sports show (H/T BJPENN.com) and questioned Colby Covington for turning down a fight against him due to a broken jaw - and then going public and claiming that his jaw never broke, to begin with. He said that only reason Leon Edwards got the fight was that Covington reportedly broke his jaw.

“Oh, Colby’s jaw is fine? It wasn’t fine when they asked him to fight me for the fourth time… You a b***h. He was supposed to fight me. When he lost to Kamaru he was supposed to fight me. That’s the only reason why Leon Edwards got the fight because he couldn’t fight because of his jaw. Now his jaw is fine all of the sudden.”

It certainly makes Covington's claims of not suffering a broken jaw seem questionable. However, Leon Edwards always seemed like a more logical fight for Woodley since Edwards is just a win away from a title shot while Woodley is the former Champion.

If Covington accepts the first call-out, then he could face Michael Chiesa later this year. The former Interim Champion is expected to be out for over half of 2020.