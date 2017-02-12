UFC 208 Holm vs De Randamie: Full results

by Johny Payne News 12 Feb 2017, 22:32 IST

Main card (Pay-Per-View)

Inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight title bout: Holly Holm vs Germaine De Randamie

The overall fight was even. De Randamie beat Holm in the terrible, foul-marred 5-rounder, striking Holm way after the bell, after rounds 2 and 3. Holm says it was intentional and we may get an instant re-run of this ugly fight.

Terrible title-fight with Holm’s heart and will being the only saving grace for the UFC.



Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Middleweight bout: Anderson Silva vs Derek Brunson

Anderson Silva got the judges’ nod in a snoozer of a fight against Brunson. Brunson seemingly outworked Silva, but seemed to be gun-shy against one of the greatest strikers of all time, leading to this controversial decision.

Silva on his part didn’t mount much successful offense either, except an in-fight capoeira dance.



Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Tim Boetsch

Jacare absolutely demolished ‘The Barbarian’, in a fight that wasn’t close in any avenue. A logical ending to an unnecessary fight, that in turn puts Jacare next-in-line (Jacare was already the unofficial number 1 contender) for a shot at the UFC Middleweight title.



Jacare Souza def. Tim Boetsch via submission (kimura) (R1, 3:41)

Light-heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs Jared Cannonier

Glover Teixeira made a successful return to the Octagon after being oblitereated at UFC 202 by Anthony Johnson. Teixeira outgrappled Cannonier and got in a few important, confidence-restoring rounds that a fighter needs after returning from a brutal KO loss like he suffered.

Teixeira thoroughly outpointed Cannonier.



Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-26,30-26, 30-26)

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs Jim Miller

Dustin Poirier returned to the win column after suffering a KO loss at the hands of Michael Johnson. Poirier looked on point against Jim Miller, in what was a classic UFC Lightweight scrap.

Both fighters traded hard shots on the feet and looked slick on the ground, with ‘The Diamond’ earning the 2 of the 3 judges’ nods.



Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller via majority decision (28-28, 30-27, 29-28)



Undercard (FOX Sports 1)

Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs Randy Brown

Belal Muhammad outworked Randy Brown at kicking range and controlled him on the mat as well. Brown failed to check his opponent’s kicks which took their toll toward the end.

Good performance by Muhammad.



Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis vs Ulka Sasaki

Wilson Reis controlled Ulsa Sasaki in the grappling exchanges, but apart from a neck-crank attempt, didn’t really threaten his Japanese opponent. Reis deserved the decision in what was overall a lacklustre fight.



Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs Nik Lentz

Ah! Poet, philosopher and B.J. Penn’s mortal enemy, Nik Lentz is back! Makhachev seemed unfazed by his American opponent’s vaunted grappling game, and thouroughly outworked him on the feet and the ground.

Bad loss for the UFC’s poet!



Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-27)

Featherweight bout: Rick Glenn vs Phillipe Nover

Nover took the 1st round and Glenn took the 2nd. The 3rd round seemed to be a toss-up but Glenn ended up winning the fight on 2 of the 3 scorecards. A typical lower-tier Featherweight bout, with both fighters utilizing a run-of-the-mill wrestle-box style.



Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Premininary card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight bout: Ryan Laflare vs Roan Carneiro

LaFlare is a decent 170 pounder and more than a stiff test for other lower and mid-tier Welterweights. That said, he underperformed against Carneiro and was lucky to secure the victory, despite his opponent securing full-mount in the waning moments of the fight.

Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)