UFC 209: Breaking down Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson II (video)

This highly anticipated match is as exciting as it was the first time around.

UFC 209 sees a highly anticipated rematch

UFC 209 will certainly be an action packed card. Your main event featuring, the much-anticipated rematch between current Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson.

When the smoke cleared after their first encounter, the judges rendered the fight a draw. These two warriors will throw down one more time inside mixed martial arts ultimate proving ground. This match-up will definitively decide who the best 170-pound fighter is on the planet.

You can watch the breakdown below:

Exploring the adjustments

After closely examining the first fight, it is clear that Woodley is best served to lead his attack from top position. But to get there he must hit the takedown. Fortunately for Woodley, when it comes to closing space he is one of the best in the business.

The low kick is another tangible weapon that can slow Thompson down. But to execute that strike, Woodley must first set it up with his hands. Wonderboy landed several times on the counter.

During one exchange, Thompson ate a low kick, then hit a nice blitzing attack landing a flurry of strikes. The “Chosen One” likes to set traps with his back against the cage. He draws his opponents in and lands the right hand after exploding off the fence.

He can also engage in the clinch here and reverse the position. It is a risky game to play against Thompson, as he would be better served to limit being in this position. Especially in the later rounds. The right hand remains Woodley’ best weapon, but we will likely see Duke Roufus add some striking diversity to the tool box.

The takedown could be the x-factor in the “Chosen One” retaining his title. Timing, speed and distancing are the intangibles that he will need to be perfect on March 4th.

Wonderboy found his footing later in the fight. But during the early goings, he created a deficit in round one after being taken down and controlled. During the second half of round one, Woodley snatched a kick and made the most of it.

Thompson threw a low kick with no set-up and ending paying for it. No one is questioning his ability to fight off his back. That said, no one would want to be in this position with Tyron Woodley on top of them.

Leaving Thompson to play catch up, forcing him to fight from behind after the first five minutes. Traditionally, Thompson has arguably the best spacing in the game today. Yet was caught several times during the first by big right hands.

Wonderboy did find success in the blitzing attack, ending combinations with good straight left hands, in addition to making Woodley pay when the champ put his back against the fence. The clinch is also an x-factor for Thompson.

A battle he must survive. Inside this space, there is a higher probability of him getting hit or being taken down. If he can create separation without being punished, Thompson can then get back in to range. Thereby, winning the important small psychological battle.

During the first fight, Wonderboy showed the heart of a champion. IF he can re-create that same magic in his heart, he will just need the technical piece to be better. If that happens, he could have his hand raised as the victor.

