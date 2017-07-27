UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones 2 - Preview and Predictions

Preview of the much-awaited UFC 214 fight card.

DC and Jones face off again this weekend

UFC 214 goes down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and it is one of the promotion’s most stacked cards of the 2017 calendar year.

Boasting not one but three UFC Championship matchups, UFC 214 has all the makings of a near-perfect combat sports presentation that ensure an equal dosage of entertainment for the casual and hardcore fanbases of the sport.

Apart from the title-fights, fans are also in for a treat as two of the most exciting fighters in MMA history - Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone - do battle inside the Octagon. Also on the main card is Cris Cyborg who will face Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship.

Furthermore, a potential number 1 contender's matchup in the light-heavyweight division opens the PPV section of UFC 214, as the ‘Poster Boy’ Jimi Manuwa takes on the lethally accurate Volkan Oezdemir.

Below are the complete predictions for UFC 214, including the main card matchups as well as the prelims:

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Aleksandra Albu has all the makings of a star for the UFC

#1 Kailin Curran vs Aleksandra Albu

Curran and Aleksandra Albu are both good fighters, who haven’t quite showcased their true potential inside the Octagon.

I see this fight being a platform for both talented fighters to ascend to the next level… or rather elevate each other to the next level, by bringing out the best in one another.

This is going to be a fun scrap!

Prediction: Aleksandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Decision

#2 Eric Shelton vs Jarred Brooks

Eric Shelton and Jarred Brooks may be far from a shot at Mighty Mouse, but have shown the potential that makes me believe they’ll eventually reach the top.

This is going to be your run-of-the-mill Flyweight battle, with Shelton likely edging it on the judges’ scorecards.

Prediction: Eric Shelton def. Jarred Brooks via Decision

#3 Josh Burkman vs Drew Dober

Josh Burkman has always been known for his God-given athleticism and otherworldly durability - both of which seem to be fading lately.

Apart from a flash KO/sub, I don’t see how Burkman will win this one, as Dober is fresher and hungry for success.

Prediction: Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Decision

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports)

Ricardo Lamas looks to get back in the Featherweight title picture

#1 Ricardo Lamas vs Jason Knight

Ricardo Lamas is an excellent fighter, and I fully expect him to outclass Jason Knight in this Prelims headliner.

That said, don’t be surprised if Knight catches Lamas sleeping, and slaps on a flash sub.

Prediction: Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via Decision

#2 Aljamain Sterling vs Renan Barao

This is a story of two fighters with contrasting fortunes - Aljamain Sterling is on the rise whereas Renan Barao is on the decline.

I see the fight playing out on the feet, with Barao scoring points in the standup. Nevertheless, Sterling’s youth and athleticism will take over, and the former champ will take yet another loss on his record.

Prediction: Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Decision

#3 Brian Ortega vs Renato Moicano

T-City is back! Ortega is a highly entertaining fighter and I fully expect him to use his excellent grappling to submit Moicano.

Moicano is a decent fighter, but this is T-City’s time.

Prediction: Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission

#4 Andre Fili vs Calvin Kattar

Andre Fili is good, and is slowly developing into a well-rounded Mixed Martial Artist, with both his grappling and striking skills developing at a steady pace.

I see Fili out-striking Kattar, and submitting him once the ground scrambles start transpiring.

Prediction: Andre Fili def. Calvin Kattar via Submission