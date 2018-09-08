UFC 228: Latest last minute UFC 228 odds

Could we have a new Welterweight champion at the end of UFC 228

UFC 228 is just around the corner, and the hype has heated up. Darren Till made the weight, and the headline title fight is all set to steal the show, with Till flipping off the fans after the weigh-in.

Although the last minute withdrawal of Nicco Montano and her eventually being stripped of the title was not something that anyone had wanted to see, but all told it may be what is best for the title and the division. However, with the Valentina Shevchenko match scrapped, and no one able to step in at such short notice, the night will have to do without a co-main event.

The lack of co-main event is not the only loss that the card has suffered, with the injury of Yair Rodriguez and all the drama that followed also taking a toll on the night. However, Zabit Magomedsharipov will look to continue his dominance since arriving at the UFC on the sportsman-line Brandon Davis who took the leap to fill up the vacant spot.

In this article, we will look at the final UFC 228 betting odds, before the start of the event, and determine the favourites and the underdogs for each fight of the main card.

Thanks to Oddsshark for the odds.

Before beginning listing the odds for the main card of the night, here we will take a look at the Preliminary Card.

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

Early Preliminary Fights:

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks (-300) vs Roberto Sanchez (+250): Favoured to win - Jarred Brooks Women's Bantamweight: Irene Aldana (-114) vs Lucie Pudilova (-106): Favoured to win - Irene Aldana Lightweight: Jim Miller (+141) vs Alex White (-161): Favoured to win - Alex White Welterweight: Diego Sanchez (+185) vs Craig White (-220): Favoured to win - Craig White

Preliminary Fights:

Middleweight: Charles Byrd (-190) vs Darren Stewart (+165): Favoured to win - Charles Byrd Welterweight: Geoff Neal (-190) vs Frank Camacho (+165): Favoured to win - Geoff Neal Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (-155) vs Cody Stamann (+135): Favoured to win - Aljamain Sterling Women's Strawweight: Carla Esparza (+375) vs Tatiana Suarez (-475): Favoured to win - Tatiana Suarez

Without any further ado, let's get into the final odds from the main card for UFC 228.

1 / 3 NEXT