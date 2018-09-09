UFC 228 Results: Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till, September 8th, Latest UFC 228 Results & Video Highlights

The UFC 228 event kicked off with a lot of drama. After weeks of speculation, and avoiding questions, Darren Till not only cleared the required weight for his Championship Fight against Woodley, his weight was one pound less that he even had to lose. If that was not a statement of intent from the challenger, then there has not been a clearer statement made so far.

The drama was even more intensified when the Champion himself came up one pound higher than the required weight for the Championship bout at 171 pounds. Out came the towel, and thankfully for him after the second weigh-in, he made the weight at exactly 170 pounds.

The weigh-ins saw the co-main event for the night canceled, as Nicco Montano withdrew from proceedings, being admitted to the hospital for medical problems with her kidney. Valentina Shevchenko made a statement of her own as she made the weight, despite the absence of an opponent. Nicco Montano was stripped of the UFC Women's Flyweight Title. Due to the cancellation of the fight, the fight between John Dodson and Jimmie Rivera, which had been originally planned for the Prelims, made the move up to the main card of the night.

The night also featured, what was essentially a Number One Contenders fight between Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The Featherweight fight between Zabit Magomedsharipov and the replacement for Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Davis, also drew the attention of the fans, as Magomedsharipov was expected to demolish the comparatively untested Davis in the early going.

You can see the Weigh-ins recap here:

Before moving onto the detailed results from the Prelims and Main Card for the night, the results from the Early Preliminary Rounds are detailed below.

Undercard: Early Prelims UFC 228 Results -

#1 Jarred Brooks vs. Roberto Sanchez - Jarred Brooks defeated Roberto Sanchez by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

#2 Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova - Irene Aldana defeated Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

#3 Jim Miller vs. Alex White - Jim Miller defeated Alex White via Submission (Rear Naked Choke - Round 1, 1 minute and 29 seconds)

#4 Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White - Diego Sanchez defeated Craig White via Unanimous Decision (30-27 *3)

