UFC 229: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger Results - Aspen Ladd makes quick work of Tonya Evinger via 1st round KO

Vicious GnP there from Ladd

What's the story?

The unbeaten Aspen Ladd makes a quick work of the long-reigning Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger in a women's bantamweight bout at UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

Aspen Ladd is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the Flyweight and Bantamweight division of The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Invicta. She is #9 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings. Following an amateur run of 8-1, Ladd made her professional MMA debut in Invicta FC. Over the next two years, she fought five times and remained undefeated until she joined UFC. Ladd was scheduled to face Leslie Smith at UFC Fight Night 128. At the weigh-ins, Ladd weighed in at 137.8 pounds However, the fight was removed from the card after Smith refused to fight at catchweight.

Tonya Evinger previously competed for EliteXC, Raging Wolf and Invicta Fighting Championships, and was the Invicta Bantamweight Champion. Evinger is currently the #9-ranked 135-pound female MMA fighter in the world according to the Unified Women's MMA Rankings and #11-ranked According to Fight Matrix. Evinger was scheduled to face Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night 137. However, Vieira pulled out due to a knee injury. In turn, Evinger was pulled from the card and scheduled to face Aspen Ladd at UFC 229.

The heart of the matter

It didn't take long for the unbeaten Aspen Ladd to beat the veteran fighter. Evinger began with a quick clinch and took Ladd to the fence. Ladd who doesn't often show great clinch offence shook the crowd with an awkward scramble.

Ladd ends up on top of the veteran after the exchange with an inside back control and rained down punches to the side of Evinger's head. Evinger was trapped with no way out, forcing the referee to come in for a quick stop to the fight.

What's next?

The Irish superstar Conor McGregor will face the Dagestani legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headline fight of this event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

