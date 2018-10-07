UFC 229: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz Fight Results- Lentz scores a beautiful TKO win in the second round

Nik Lentz scored an impressive win at UFC 229

What's the story?

The second bout of the evening at UFC 229 saw Lightweight fighters Nik Lentz and Gray Maynard lock horns in a mouthwatering clash, with the former rebounding from a recent loss by beating the veteran Maynard in spectacular fashion.

In case you didn't know...

Nik Lentz signed with the UFC in 2009 and made his debut at UFC 103, replacing an injuring Dan Lauzon and pulled off a major upset win over Rafaello Oliveira via split decision in his Octagon debut. In his second UFC fight, with Lentz once again being the underdog, faced Thiago Tavarez, with the fight ending in a majority draw.

Throughout his next few bouts in the Octagon, Lentz scored huge wins over the likes of Tyson Griffin, Eiji Mitsuoka, and very recently scored a hard-fought win over Will Brooks at UFC Fight Night 121.

The heart of the matter

Standing at a record of 13-6-1 in the UFC, Nik Lentz headed into this fight against the veteran Gray Maynard having already suffered a loss against David Teymur at UFC Fight Night 131 earlier this year. However, with redemption in mind, Lentz eventually got the job done in the second round of the bout, scoring an impressive TKO win over 'The Bully'.

The bout started with both men trading shots in the early goings, but it was Nik Lentz who had the upper hand, as he managed to connect with several stiff leg kicks and stiff punches and went in on Maynard in the early goings.

On the restart, Lentz and Maynard had some solid back-and-forth with the former once again coming out on top, as he finally landed a clean high kick and caught Maynard with some brutal punches on the canvas to finish the fight in Round #2 via TKO.

What's next?

A win over the veteran Gray Maynard could do wonders for Nik Lentz in the near future, as it now remains interesting to be seen what the future holds for Lentz.