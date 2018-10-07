UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig Fight Results - Big win in the first fight of the Main Card

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

What's the story?

UFC 229 saw Michelle Waterson take on Felice Herrig on the main card in one of the more impressive fights of the main card.

In case you didn't know...

In the only women's fight on the main card, Michelle Waterson looked to continue her winning run after defeating Courtney Casey in her last fight earlier in the year. Michelle did not have the best run in the UFC with two wins and two losses heading into the fight.

Meanwhile, her opponent, Felice Herrig came into the fight off of a loss from her last fight. She faced Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her last fight earlier in the year and looked to regain her momentum after the loss. She has fought in seven UFC fights, with 5 wins and 2 losses for the company.

The heart of the matter

Michelle Waterson defeated Felice Herrig over the course of three rounds. She dominated the fight from the get-go, as she proved the point she had been out to prove, that she was a top fighter in her own right. With two wins and two losses prior to this fight, this win was critical to her run in the UFC.

With this win coming in the most desperate manner, after she hit knees, elbows, and ground and pounds to make sure that her opponent was unable to put up anything resembling a fight, she took away the victory with a unanimous decision in her favour (30-26. 29-28, 30-27).

The fact that she picked up the win here on such a big card is sure to add to her own reputation as far as the fans are concerned.

What's next?

With a win in UFC 229, it will be interesting to see what's next for Michelle Waterson!