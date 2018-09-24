Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC 229 Predictions: McGregor vs. Khabib - Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Sep 2018

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

UFC 229 is building up, and with UFC Fight Night: Sao Paolo out of the way, the fans could not be more hyped for UFC 229 than they are now.

The feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has reached another level. It started with Khabib threatening and slapping a friend of Conor's but things amped up even further when Conor came to meet Khabib, with a lot of people by his side. Khabib was in a bus along with several other UFC fighters, and Conor threw a metal dolly into the window of the bus.

The dolly broke the window, injuring a fighter, and leading to legal repercussions for McGregor, but the fight is still on. Khabib and McGregor met at the UFC 229 Presser last week, which saw the two future opponents go at each other verbally. The two opponents did not hold back throwing verbal spars at each other. Conor was the more enthusiastic of the two, but Khabib did not hold back either.

Now, with the fight coming up in less that two weeks, it's time to take a look at what is waiting for us on the card for UFC 229. In this article, we will be looking at the Early Prelims, and predicting each fight..

#1. Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum
UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum

One of the first fights on the UFC 229 card, Ryan LaFlare is set to meet Tony Martin in the Octagon. Both fighters have had experience in the UFC, and will be happy to be on one of the most awaited cards in UFC this year.

Ryan LaFlare has lost only two of his nine fights since coming to the company, but both were big fights, against Alex Oliveira and Demian Maia. For him to have lost these fights would be bad enough to find himself at such a low spot on the card. He will be hoping for a win against Tony Martin to jump back into the upper echelons.

Tony Martin has had 9 fights in the UFC as well, but unlike LaFlare, he has lost four of them. Fighting in the 170 pound weight class, at this stage it is imperative for Martin to get a submission hold on LaFlare if he is to win, while Ryan will be concentrating more on getting strikes in.

Predictions: Ryan LaFlare defeats Tony Martin

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
