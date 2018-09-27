UFC 229: Prelims Preview

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 36 // 27 Sep 2018, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gray Maynard set to fight on the early prelims

Early Preliminary Bouts:

Women's Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Main Preliminary Bouts:

Bantamweight: Sean O' Malley vs Jose Alberto

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner

Women's Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs Tonya Evinger

There are eight preliminary fights prior to the main card at UFC 229 to be held on October 6, 2018. Some feature such luminary names as former Lightweight Championship contender, Gray Maynard, former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champions, Tonya Evinger and Yana Kunitskaya and unbeaten prospect, Sean O' Malley.

The card is shaping up to be one of the best MMA shows of 2018; the following slideshow breaks down all of the preliminary bouts.

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Tony Martin - Set to take on Ryan LaFlare

Both Ryan LaFlare and Tony Martin have failed to set the Welterweight division alight and neither can seem to put together a series of wins to put themselves into title contention.

For the loser, it's difficult to see where their UFC future would lie after this fight.

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz

Gray Maynard - will aim to relive past glories at UFC 229

Gray Maynard was once one of the biggest names in UFC, owing to his classic matches with then Lightweight Champion, Frankie Edgar.

However, five defeats in his last seven fights has seen his stock fall considerably. At 39 years of age, Maynard's best days would appear to be behind him.

Nik Lentz has lost four of his past eight bouts and is in a similar position to his opponent. At five years the junior of Maynard, he will hope he has a greater chance of turning his faltering UFC career around.

1 / 7 NEXT