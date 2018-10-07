UFC 229: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin Fight Results - First Knockout for Tony Martin

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 80 // 07 Oct 2018, 05:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229: LaFlare v Martin

What's the story?

UFC 229 was a big occasion for Tony Martin, as he went up against a fighter who had been able to maintain a decent record in the UFC, Ryan LaFlare.

Without having gotten a single Knockout in his career thus far, Martin went into the fight hoping to make it his first Knockout in his professional career.

In case you didn't know...

Neither Tony Martin nor Ryan LaFlare has had the best run in the UFC of late. While LaFlare has fought in nine separate fights in the UFC and lost only two, those two were the big fights that would have helped to set him apart from the rest.

On the other hand, Martin has lost four fights of his nine in the UFC. Going into the fight, the fact was that both men were fighting for their spots in the company, as a loss here could be the beginning of the end of their careers in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

After having knocked down Ryan LaFlare in the earlier rounds once, the onus was on Tony Martin to take the advantage that was being offered to him. The initial shots had shaken Ryan LaFlare and he was not as aggressive as the fight progressed.

The second round saw both fighters grapple for a better position, before heading into the third round. Once the third round of the LaFlare and Martin on the UFC 229 Fight Card started, it seemed that both the fighters wanted to reach a decision finish, as it appeared due to caution they were holding back.

However, one minute into the first round, Martin hit LaFlare with a high kick which dropped him immediately. Following up with hammer punches, and that was it. as Martin got his first TKO and made a solid impact in the UFC.

What's next?

Tony Martin's victory means that this gives him the perfect opportunity to move up the card. With a better record, and now a knockout under his belt, there does not seem to be any stopping him.