UFC 229: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga Results - Jussier Formiga def. Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 07 Oct 2018, 07:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's not "Little Pettis Time' yet

What's the story?

The "Pettis Camp" lost their first bout of the day with a unanimous decision when the judges chose Jussier Formiga over Sergio Pettis for the victory.

In case you didn't know...

Sergio Jerome Pettis is a 24 years old American mixed martial artist who competes in the Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Pettis is ranked as the No. 2 flyweight on the official UFC rankings.

He is the younger brother of former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis. Sergio faced Joseph Benavidez on June 9, 2018, at UFC 225 and won the back-and-forth fight via split decision.

Anthony Pettis is facing the former UFC lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on the same card later tonight.

Sergio Pettis shares a UFC card with his brother Anthony Pettis for the fourth time tonight at UFC 229. They have both won just once. Jussier da Silva Vieira, better known as Jussier Formiga is a Brazilian mixed martial artist currently signed with the UFC and competing in the Flyweight division.

He is ranked fifth in the official UFC Flyweight rankings and ranked the #5 flyweight in the world by Sherdog.

The heart of the matter

It's not "Little Pettis Time' yet. The three-round battle ended with a Formiga coming out of the octagon with his hands raised against Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28). The first round started with Pettis opening up the fight behind his jab. Staying long and keeping Formiga way out at the range.

After some back to back exchange, Formiga lands a single leg takedown but Pettis rolls with it and springs back to his feet. Formiga double-legs Pettis back down and winds up in Sergio's full guard.

When your mom makes you take your little brother everywhere you go😒 #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/mE9fwOixNl — Izi (@MMA_Inciter) October 7, 2018

After some striking attempts from Pettis in round two, Formiga goes for a Double leg, but Pettis was able to stuff that one. He really did improve on defending takedowns after the first round. Formiga did enough from top late in the first. Not enough work in the second.

It was a bad start to the third for Pettis. Formiga turning the single leg into standing back control, he then slides his right arm under Pettis's chin for a rear-naked choke.

Pettis worked the arm out well but he lost this fight with a unanimous decision. A fairly bad performance by little Pettis and one of the most boring fights of the day.

What's next?

The Irish superstar Conor McGregor will face the Dagestani legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headline fight of this event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.