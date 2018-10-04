UFC 229: Tony Ferguson has an inspiring message for anyone who's going through a rough patch in life

Tony Ferguson

What's the story?

At the UFC 229 open workouts, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson stated that he wants his speedy recovery to serve as an inspiration for the people who are going through a rough period of time in life right now.

In case you didn't know...

After tearing his left ACL back in the month of April prior to his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson finally announced via his official Instagram handle that he is all set to make his grand return to the Octagon.

Ferguson, who made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 13 finals, is also a former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 via a triangle choke submission in the third round in order to win his first UFC Championship.

The heart of the matter

After recently undergoing knee surgery, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson was seemingly given a one-year timeline to make his return to the Octagon but El Cucuy eventually defied all the odds and has completed his recovery in six months time.

Sure, much like every other fighter, Ferguson's recovery was also a difficult period of time and the former 155-pound champion certainly shocked everyone by making such a quick recovery in such a short period of time. El Cucuy now wants his comeback to serve as a purpose of motivation and inspiration for others who are going through a rough time period. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Anything you guys are going through, anything that’s going on in your life right now (you can get through). Listen to me: I don’t care if you (expletive) hate me, I don’t care if you (expletive) love me. Anything that you’re going through right now, know that there’s light at the end of that (expletive) tunnel. Always know that. There’s always room for growth. Allow yourself to grow, allow yourself to make mistakes. Why? Because there’s no success without failure.”- Tony Ferguson stated during the open workouts at the Park Theatre.

What's next?

Tony Ferguson will lock horns with Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 229 this coming Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.