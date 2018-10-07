UFC 229: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis Fight Results - Anthony Pettis breaks his hand in incredible co-main event

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 131 // 07 Oct 2018, 10:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

What's the story?

The co-main event of UFC 229 looked like it was set to be quite an encounter between the two fighters who both felt that they had earned an opportunity for the UFC Lightweight Title.

Tony Ferguson had a mission in mind, coming back from a horrific leg injury which had required surgery, but he did not let it affect him, as he went on to win the fight in one of the best fights of the night!

In case you didn't know...

Tony Ferguson took on Kevin Lee in his last fight and actually defeated him with a Triangle Choke. With 13 wins and 1 loss to his name in the UFC, he is one of the best fighters in the category. It was expected that he would face Khabib Nurmagomedov a long time back, but that never happened.

Anthony Pettis last faced Michael Chiesa, who he defeated by Triangle Armbar. He had won eight of his 14 fights in the UFC going into the fight against Ferguson. Fans expected that a good showing by 'Showtime' could have ended hopes for the title opportunity that Ferguson had.

Ferguson was also coming back from a devastating injury and a surgery he had only six months ago.

Ferguson brought to tears after earning the win. What a moment. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/b9zSbtyQih — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

The heart of the matter

Ferguson appeared to be hurt in his leg heading into the fight, but it was soon back to normal. However, the fight itself was insane at the level it took place.

Ferguson dominated Pettis in the first round for the most part, but it was Pettis who came back with a surprise for Ferguson in the second one. A huge elbow by Pettis saw Ferguson cut open and almost knocked out. Ferguson was able to hold on until the fight was stopped to attend to him.

When the fight was restarted, Ferguson returned the favour and cut him open. The two traded heavy blows, putting on what could possibly be the fight of the night. Unfortunately, Pettis broke his arm at the end of the 2nd round, and he could not continue, bringing an end to an incredible fight.

What's next?

Pettis called out Conor immediately after the fight. If Conor beats Khabib, Pettis could very well be in line for a title opportunity against him next!

For the moment, his outpouring of emotion was touching, to say the least. What comes next for Tony Ferguson? That is a question which might soon be answered after the main event of the night!