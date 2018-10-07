UFC 229: Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner- Luque finishes off Turner with impressive first round KO

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 47 // 07 Oct 2018, 07:09 IST

Vicente Luque was victorious at UFC 229

What's the story?

The UFC 229 Preliminary Card got off to an explosive start with two Knockout finishes from the first two fights of the card, as 26-year-old Vicente Luque continued the trend in the sixth overall fight of the evening, as he knocked out Jalin Turner in the first round of their fight.

In case you didn't know...

Vicente Luque first competed under the UFC banner in 2015 as part of The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians and for his first fight on the show, Luque defeated Nathan Coy via first round submission.

Luque eventually made his UFC debut at TUF 21 Finale, facing-off fellow castmate Michael Graves and subsequently losing the bout via unanimous decision. Throughout his next fights in the Octagon, Luque continued his hot winning streak, losing just the one solitary fight to Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 107.

The heart of the matter

Coming into UFC 229, Vicente Luque was fresh-off a win over Chad Laprise from UFC Fight Night 129, whereas, his opponent for the evening, Jalin Turner won Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and eventually got his opportunity on the big stage at UFC 229.

Luque came out as the aggressor in this fight, throwing in some early punches and kept pushing forward, however, despite being forced to receive a few gruesome blows, Turner did not let his guard down and managed to hit back and eventually got comfortable when he caught Luque with a left-hand punch at pinpoint accuracy.

A confident Turner then found his mark by connecting with a spinning elbow, but Luque instantly caught his opponent with a big right hand to the chin and followed up with a few vicious left hands for the KO win in the first round itself.

What's next?

Vicente Luque is now on a three-fight winning streak and will look forward to squaring off against a top Lightweight contender for his next fight in the Octagon.