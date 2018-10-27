UFC 230: 3 Reasons Daniel Cormier Will Defeat Derrick Lewis At UFC 230

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

UFC 230 is here, with only one week to go until the event. The fight that most people are excited about, is also the main event of the event.

The fight coincidentally also happens to have been added only a week ago.

In the main event of the night, Daniel Cormier is set to take on Derrick Lewis for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

The Champion, Cormier, won the title back in the UFC 226 event, where he was able to beat the then-Champion, Stipe Miocic by getting into his guard and knocking him out. Immediately after the fight, he challenged Brock Lesnar to a fight, and Lesnar confronted him.

Since then, it was assumed that Cormier would not be defending his title until Lesnar returned to the promotion after being cleared by the USADA.

However, such was not the case. The UFC desperately needed a main event for UFC 230 with the Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier fight being scrapped, and Luke Rockhold had to pull out of his bout with Chris Weidman due to injury, the card was left a little hollow.

At such a time, what better than a title fight between the likes of Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis? Both fighters have similar abilities, as well as height and reach. With this in mind, let's take a look at 3 reasons why it will be Daniel Cormier who emerges out of the shadows and wins the bout.

#3 Daniel Cormier wins - by the numbers:

Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis both share the same number of wins in their MMA career - 21. When it comes to losses, Cormier has one in his record, against Jon Jones, while Lewis has 5.

With six of his last eight victories coming with a win via a finish for Cormier, at this point, it is easy to say that Cormier is on something of a hot streak. Although he finishes 41% of his fights via knockouts, Lewis is better at that end with 86% of his fights finishing via KO.

Lewis can take a beating before getting anywhere near knocked out, which makes things all the more challenging for Cormier. With his excellent training and ability to get in the big shot, however, it will be Cormier who wins on this occasions.

