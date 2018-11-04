×
UFC 230: Adam Wieczorek vs. Rogerio de Lima Fight Result - Adam Wieczorek's Undefeated Streak Ends

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
26   //    04 Nov 2018, 04:41 IST

UFC Fight Night: Werdum v Tybura
UFC Fight Night: Werdum v Tybura

What's the story?

In the first fight of UFC 230, Adam Wieczorek and Marcos Rogerio de Lima had an excellent fight to start the match. Neither man pulled the trigger when the time was right to pick up the win.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima was more than a match for Wieczorek despite his opponent coming into the fight on the back of an undefeated streak.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Wieczorek came into this fight as the major favourite. Going into the fight he was expected to pick up the quick win, seeing his MMA professional history. He was undefeated with nine wins back-to-back before the fight.

Unfortunately for him, he was also coming into the fight at short notice. Magomedov was the expected opponent for de Lima, but because he pulled out, Wieczorek took the fight with ten day's notice only.

The heart of the matter

Adam Wieczorek's undefeated winning streak came to a crashing end when he faced Marcos Rogerio de Lima. The two looked equally matched when they faced each other in the first fight of the night.

Both the fighters were incredible, but the start of the fight was naturally de Lima. De Lima managed to pick up a lot of shots early on, and dominated each round in a big way.

For a fighter known for his power, he showed a different side of his game in the fight, as he spent most of the fight on the ground while dominating Adam Wieczorek.

He knocked down Wieczorek on several occasions, and despite several attempts by the Polish fighter, he was never able to get the critical shot which would see him win.

In the end, it was de Lima, ending the streak of Wieczorek via Unanimous Decision.

What's next?

Adam Wieczorek will be training for his next fight, hoping to bounce right back.

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
