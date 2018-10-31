UFC 230 - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Early Preliminary Card Preview For UFC 230

UFC 230 is here, and with it is the fight that everyone wants. Until it was announced, no one knew that they wanted this fight to happen, but now Derrick Lewis is finally facing Daniel Cormier, and the possibilities are endless.

While the bout is heavily favored for Cormier, we are at a point, where anything can happen. Derrick Lewis proved that he has an extremely strong jaw. He took punishment from Alexander Volkov for the entire period of three rounds, and then with 20 seconds of the last round to go, he landed a critical blow on him, knocking him out.

Other than the main event, the entire card is one which features a number of exciting bouts. While we will talk about the rest of the fights on the main card later, it is also important to take a look at the undercard of the UFC 230 pay-per-view.

There are several excellent fights waiting on the fringes of the pay-per-view. In this article, we will take a look at the Early Preliminary Card and have a detailed look at each of the four fights on the card.

#4 Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata:

Matt Frevola is finally ready to take part on a UFC pay-per-view again. After having a 6-0 undefeated run in his professional career, a win in the final of the Contender Series saw him get a fight against Marco Polo Reyes at UFC Fight Night.

That did not go well for him, as he found himself knocked out. Things can change now, finally as he has another fight, this time against Lando Vannata.

Vannata comes into this fight on the back of a bad run. After going 8 fights without a single loss in his UFC career, his last 5 fights have seen him lose three and draw one.

Both fighters will look to outdo the other and make their way up the rankings.

