UFC 230: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier Fight Results - Picture perfect middleweight fight

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 04 Nov 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An animated Jared Cannonier after his win over David Branch during the UFC 230 event!

What's the story?

UFC middleweight fighter, Jared Cannonier, managed to secure a technical knockout win (TKO) over David Branch during the beginning moments of round two of the fight. Following the knockdown, Cannonier dropped Branch flat on his back before finishing the fight with a series of blows on the ground.

In case you didn't know...

David Branch is a mixed martial artist with previous experience with fighting promotions such as World Series of Fighting, Bellator, Shark Fights and Titan FC.

He is also recognized as a two-division champion for World Series of Fighting, in the middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions. He is also a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner with a black belt to his name, as a result of learning under the influence of Gracie for about ten years.

His experience is commendable as he has fought some big names in the sport, in Anthony Johnson and Luke Rockhold.

Jared Cannonier currently competes in the middleweight division, under the UFC. He made his mixed martial arts debut in early 2011 and impressively landed a contract with the UFC in October 2014.

He made his UFC debut in the heavyweight division against Shawn Jordan, who he lost to via knockout in the first round. He subsequently moved down to the light-heavyweight division before making his middleweight debut for the UFC on the event of UFC 230.

Cannonier landing as the round comes to a close!#UFC230 pic.twitter.com/iLU4P3lvKf — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2018

The heart of the matter

Jared Cannonier began the proceedings of the fight by landing a hard leg kick on David Branch. Following this, Branch wasted little to no time in taking matters to the ground in the opening round itself.

Jared was able to get back to his feet and went on to land a good knee to the body, followed by a couple to good strikes to the face. Branch then attempted to take Cannonier down to the ground to establish control over his back. Jared Cannonier was able to get back up to his feet but was consistently stalled by Branch's effective jab.

David Branch also used good movement to slip shots coming from Jared Cannonier. Cannonier went on to successfully land significant blows on Branch before catching him with a spinning back heel kick to the head.

The fight ended in a hurry during the commencement of the second round as a result of a hard straight right delivered by Jared Cannonier, who followed up with a barrage of punches on the ground. Here is a look at Cannonier's post-fight interview.

What's next?

With the right move to drop down to middleweight from light-heavyweight, Jared Cannonier shows immense potential to take on some of the top names in the game.

Where does he go from here? Who will he fight next? Leave your opinions and predictions below!