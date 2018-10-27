UFC 230: Early Betting Odds For UFC 230 Main Card

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

UFC 230 is set to be one of the best cards of the year so far. After much hype for UFC 229, the main event was nothing less than a let-down. The fact remains that no matter what happened in the fight itself, the event is remembered, unfortunately enough, for the brawl which followed.

While UFC 230 had the potential to be a much bigger card than it turned out to be, with the cancellation of the Nate Diaz vs. Poirier fight, as well as the fact that Luke Rockhold backed out of his rematch against Chris Weidman due to injury, the card looks much emptier than originally thought.

There remains one fight, however, which also happens to be the main event of the card, which has the potential to not only save the show but become all that is needed.

In a sudden decision, lacking a proper main event leveled fight, UFC's management turned to Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis to step in instead.

While Cormier has been away from action since UFC 226 where he won the UFC Heavyweight Title, Lewis had a fight on the last card, and on numerous occasions has made it clear that he has no interest in holding the UFC Title at all. In his last fight, he made an incredible comeback and knocked out Alexander Volkov whom he happened to come face to face with.

Why be involved if there is such a lack of interest you ask? Well, if there is something which Lewis likes more than getting high, it is actually getting in the Octagon for a fight.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the early betting odds before UFC 230. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the information.

Before heading to the main card, we will first take a look at the Early Preliminary, and Preliminary Card.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+217) vs. Lando Vannata (-273) - Favoured Winner: Lando Vannata

Featherweight: Shane Burgos (-288) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+232) - Favoured Winner: Shane Burgos

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (-155) vs. Montel Jackson (+115) - Favoured Winner: Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek (-400) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+300) - Favoured Winner: Adam Wieczorek

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Jason Knight (-221) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+179) - Favoured Winner: Jason Knight

Women's Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks (-400) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+275) - Favoured Winner: Sijara Eubanks

Featherweight: Julio Arce (-189) vs. Sheymon Moraes (+161) - Favoured Winner: Julio Arce

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (+283) vs. Lyman Good (-367) - Favoured Winner: Lyman Good

