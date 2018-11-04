UFC 230: Julio Arce vs Sheymon Moraes Fight Results - Insane Amount Of Bloodshed in UFC 230 Fight

UFC 230: Arce v Moraes

What's the story?

Both Julio Arce and Sheymon Moraes were headed into their third fight in the UFC at UFC 230.

The fight was incredibly bloody as Arce was cut open in the second round. In the end, despite a good showing, he could not pick up the win.

In case you didn't know...

Julio Arce was set for his third fight in the UFC, with his most recent fight pitting him against Sheymon Moraes. Not only was Julio Arce undefeated in his run in the UFC, but he had also only lost two fights in his 17-fight career. Heading into the fight, he had a seven-fight win run back-to-back.

Sheymon Moraes on the other hand, lost his first bout in the UFC, as he was pitted against one of the top fighters in the promotion, as he went head to head with a fighter like Zabit Magomedsheripov. With only two losses in his 12-fight career, he was no stranger to the Octagon either.

The heart of the matter

Moraes started the round well enough, hurting and dropping Arce. The ground and pound was good as well, but Arce reversed and got back to his feet. Both men locked up in the clinch, where Arce went to the back of Moraes and got on.

He spent the rest of the round on the back of Sheymon Moraes. In the second round, the opening knock hurt Arce badly, as he was pouring with blood. The fight should have been stopped as the blood from his head was like a waterfall, pouring out the entire time.

Another straight right from Moraes drops Arce again! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/HU7ZOEq3S7 — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2018

Arce continued anyway and clinched, and both fighters continued the fight. Moraes knocked Arce down, and Arce tried to resist the pound with his legs and was successful. Both fighters got back and kept the fight going, actually closing the third round.

The third round was all about Arce, as he fought through his bleeding head to control and win the fight.

What's next?

Julio Arce may not have won the fight, but he won hearts. He will surely be booked in another big fight in the coming days.