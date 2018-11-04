UFC 230: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman Fight Results - A lopsided contest ends with unanimous decision

UFC 230 Roberson v Marshman

What's the story?

UFC Middleweight Karl Roberson secured an impressive and convincing unanimous decision victory over Jack Marshman on the main card of UFC 230. The judges scored a lopsided decision for Roberson as he dominated Marshman throughout the fight, both in stand-up and at the mat.

In case you didn't know...

Unranked middleweight prospects Karl Roberson and Jack Marshman fought each other on the main card of UFC 230 in New York City. The fight was a step up for both fighters as it was the first time either of them fought on the main card of a PPV UFC event, and that too one which was held at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena.

Both Roberson and Marshman came into the bout having lost their last fights and looked to bounce back in the win column and break out a legitimate contender in the Middleweight division.

The heart of the matter

Karl Roberson completely out-classed the tough Welshman, Jack Marshman, at UFC 230. Roberson was much ahead of Marshman throughout the fight as he controlled range and out-struck him and also mixed in a couple of takedowns to remove any doubts whatsoever.

Roberson put his slick kick-boxing skills on full display both offensively and defensively. He showed off some smooth slips and head-movement and beautiful counters came out off those slips. Roberson clipped Marshman multiple times with straight left-hand counters and body kicks; and left the Welshman a bloody mess after the fight.

Roberson also faced and overcame adversity in the fight as he visibly hurt his right foot at the end of the first round and came out limping in the second. However, the experienced striker did well to mask his injury and kept out-striking Marshman throughout the fight.

What's next?

Improving his record to 7-1 after this dominant performance, Karl Marshman is shaping up as a top-15 contender in the Middleweight division of the UFC. A talent to come out of Dana White's Contender Series, Karl Marshman caught everyone's eye today and is one to look out for in future.