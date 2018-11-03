×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UFC 230: Late Last-Minute Betting Odds

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    03 Nov 2018, 16:32 IST

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones
UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

UFC 230 is here, and with it, the bets are coming in. The event is exciting much comment due to so many evenly matched fights being on the card at the same time. One thing is sure, that the event will be interesting.

The card has some of the best fighters on the list. Although the likes of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were also supposed to be on the card, after they pulled out, it was not the world card for the UFC pay-per-view.

The main event between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis has attracted a lot of attention, as has the fact of whether Brock Lesnar will actually be at the fight or not. As if that was not enough, in the co-main event, the card has Chris Weidman facing off against the effervescent Jacare Souza.

Ben Saunders steps in at short notice to fight again as well, hoping to make an impact in his fight against Lyman Good. Matt Frevola will also continue to look for his win in the big leagues, as this fight could do a lot for his career.

Moreover, Adam Wieczorek will look to continue his impressive undefeated run in this fight as well, making it quite the event for everyone involved.

Without any further ado, let's get into the betting odds from the undercard, before going into the main card. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the betting odds.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+210) vs. Lando Vannata (-275) - Favoured Winner: Lando Vannata

Featherweight: Shane Burgos (-350) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+260) - Favoured Winner: Shane Burgos

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (+120) vs. Montel Jackson (-150) - Favoured Winner: Montel Jackson

Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek (-225) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+175) - Favoured Winner: Adam Wieczorek

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Jason Knight (-275) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+210) - Favoured Winner: Jason Knight

Women's Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks (-549) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+400) - Favoured Winner: Sijara Eubanks

Featherweight: Julio Arce (-333) vs. Sheymon Moraes (+250) - Favoured Winner: Julio Arce

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (+450) vs. Lyman Good (-649) - Favoured Winner: Lyman Good


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 230 Daniel Cormier Derrick Lewis UFC Schedule UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
UFC 230: Early Betting Odds For UFC 230 Main Card
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: 3 Reasons Daniel Cormier Will Defeat Derrick...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Main Card Preview
RELATED STORY
3 Surefire Things To Expect From UFC 230
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Early Preliminary Card...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview: Early Preview and Top Fights to look...
RELATED STORY
UFC Rumours: Will Brock Lesnar be at UFC 230 or not?
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 News: Daniel Cormier "Not 100%" For Title Fight...
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier Postpones WWE Position...
RELATED STORY
Derrick Lewis' 5 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us