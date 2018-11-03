UFC 230: Late Last-Minute Betting Odds

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

UFC 230 is here, and with it, the bets are coming in. The event is exciting much comment due to so many evenly matched fights being on the card at the same time. One thing is sure, that the event will be interesting.

The card has some of the best fighters on the list. Although the likes of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were also supposed to be on the card, after they pulled out, it was not the world card for the UFC pay-per-view.

The main event between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis has attracted a lot of attention, as has the fact of whether Brock Lesnar will actually be at the fight or not. As if that was not enough, in the co-main event, the card has Chris Weidman facing off against the effervescent Jacare Souza.

Ben Saunders steps in at short notice to fight again as well, hoping to make an impact in his fight against Lyman Good. Matt Frevola will also continue to look for his win in the big leagues, as this fight could do a lot for his career.

Moreover, Adam Wieczorek will look to continue his impressive undefeated run in this fight as well, making it quite the event for everyone involved.

Without any further ado, let's get into the betting odds from the undercard, before going into the main card. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the betting odds.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+210) vs. Lando Vannata (-275) - Favoured Winner: Lando Vannata

Featherweight: Shane Burgos (-350) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+260) - Favoured Winner: Shane Burgos

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (+120) vs. Montel Jackson (-150) - Favoured Winner: Montel Jackson

Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek (-225) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+175) - Favoured Winner: Adam Wieczorek

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Jason Knight (-275) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+210) - Favoured Winner: Jason Knight

Women's Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks (-549) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+400) - Favoured Winner: Sijara Eubanks

Featherweight: Julio Arce (-333) vs. Sheymon Moraes (+250) - Favoured Winner: Julio Arce

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (+450) vs. Lyman Good (-649) - Favoured Winner: Lyman Good

1 / 2 NEXT