UFC 230: Lyman Good vs Ben Saunders Fight Results - Brutal 93-second finish

Lyman Good (right) and Ben Saunders (left) embrace each other after a dominant performance by the former!

What's the story?

UFC welterweight Lyman Good has proven to be victorious by securing a win over Ben Saunders in the very first round of their fight at the UFC 230 preliminary card. After his previous encounter in the Octagon, where he lost a close split decision to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Good came back confident as ever by knocking out Ben Saunders in the very first round of the fight

In case you didn't know..

Ben Saunders and Lyman Good compete in the welterweight division for the UFC. Ben Saunders made his UFC return on August 7th, 2014, after working with other avenues such as Bellator MMA and Titan Fighting Championships. Saunders previously had a win over Jake Ellenberger before his loss to Sergio Moraes, who he lost to via an arm-triangle choke at a UFC Fight Night event.

Lyman Good had a 3 fight win streak over Micah Terrill, Nah-Shon Burrell, and Andrew Craig, before suffering his split decision loss against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Good was forced to pull out from his initial UFC debut on November 12th, 2016 at UFC 205 by USADA, after testing positive for ingesting 1-androstenedione.

The heart of the matter

Coming into round one, Saunders came out all guns blazing by landing a couple of good shots on Lyman. Countered by Good's impressive speed, he was able to find success in the clinch that Saunders attempted during the bout. A series of big uppercuts managed to seal the deal for Lyman Good as he knocked Ben Saunders out cold during the initial moments of round number one of the fight.

Ben Saunders came into this fight after replacing an injured Sultan Aliev. He is now on a two-fight losing streak after his knockout loss against Lyman Good. The hand speed and accuracy of punches by Lyman Good, indeed, seemed to be too "good" for Saunders to push forward. A barrage of hammer fists to follow the knockdown was sufficient to see the "Cyborg", Lyman Good, take the win.

Lyman Good (20-4, 1 NC) short-circuits Ben Saunders with some first-round uppercuts! Bellator's first welterweight champion, Good is 6-1 (1 NC) in his last eight. He boasts 13 finishes, 10 by knockout, and seven in the first round. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/99QGf4VfM3 — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) November 4, 2018

What's next?

With two losses on the trot for Saunders, especially after a quick-fire knockout against Lyman Good, it will be interesting to see what the UFC has chalked out next for this middleweight contender.

