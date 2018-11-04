UFC 230: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata Fight Results - Extremely controversial decision in prelims fight

UFC 230 - Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata (Picture source: MMAJunkie)

What's the story?

Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata faced each other during the third preliminary fight of UFC 230. The two fighters put on an incredible show, putting the judges in quite a quandary.

Both fighters landed big shots, and both fighters had some critical takedowns too. As a result, when the fight was over, neither man was able to stand tall as the winner. The fight ended in a rare majority draw.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Frevola came into the fight after a loss saw his six-fight winning streak stop suddenly. He returned after his most recent encounter in January, where he didn't perform to the best of his abilities. Frevola had looked really impressive during the build-up to this fight and his training clearly showed as soon as the first round began.

On the other side of things, Lando was one of the best fighters of his style and his experience was an added bonus going into the fight. With a unique style and impressive cardio, his offence was distinctive and hard to stop, something Frevola soon found out during the fight.

The heart of the matter

The fight started in favour of Frevola, but Lando soon put him on his back. Lando's kick made sure Frevola was wobbly, but he got up guns blazing. He knocked Lando down thrice in the first round, while Lando took control in the second round. Both these rounds ended with Lando going for a Guillotine choke, which signalled what he was aiming to finish with.

The third round was much slower, as both fighters kept at it. In the third round, Lando got hit with a couple of hard shots, as he decided to go for the takedown regardless of what the cost would ultimately be. Both men ended giving it their all and as a result, the fight ended in a draw.

What's next?

The fight ended in a draw - so neither fighter will go away happy, knowing they could have had their hand raised in victory at the end of this one. They will both be looking for a fight which sees them clear the ranks as a top fighter but after an exciting encounter like this one, they could agree to a rematch in the not-too-distant future to settle their differences once and for all.