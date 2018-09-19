UFC 230 News: Possible title fight between Tyron Woodley and former interim champion, Colby Covington

Tyron Woodley(left) will be looking to face fierce rival Colby Covington(right) at UFC's next big main event!

What's the story?

UFC 230 is around the corner and a stacked card is expected! With the speculation of a Jon Jones return, fight fans are all ears for any latest news update! UFC 230 still does not have a main event announced, but recently, current Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley said that he would be more than willing to fight the former interim champion, Colby Covington.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 230 is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, New York. It has just been two weeks since champion, Tyron Woodley, competed at UFC's last main event at UFC 228. Colby Covington was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 before Colby pulled out of the bout due to a nasal surgery. Darren Till was then given the call to fight Woodley instead of Colby.

Tyron Woodley putting up a dominant performance in his last fight against Darren Till!

The heart of the matter

Tyron Woodley told MMAJunkie in a recent interview that he was waiting for an MRI scan report to gain insight on whether he can compete at UFC 230 or not. He also feels that he would end up beating Colby Covington, even if his thumb is not a 100%. This is what Woodley had to say when asked about his potential fight against Colby Covington:

“I’ve got an MRI on my thumb and I’m sending it for a second opinion,” Woodley said. “If I’m good, then I have no issue with fighting in November. The more I fight, the better rhythm I get in the swing of things. Obviously, I just fought, so I’m still in phenomenal shape. I’ve been eating pancakes, shrimp fried rice, brownies – taking a week and eating some bullcrap.

“… It all depends on how severe my thumb injury is. I dislocated it in the first round punching him in the back of the head. I thought it was just jammed.”

After Tyron Woodley's win over Darren Till at UFC 228, it wasn't long until Colby started to persuade the current champ into a fight at the main event of UFC 230.

What's next?

Tyron Woodley's confidence seems to be unbreakable and he is looking to fight anyone in the roster. UFC 230 promises to have a stacked fight card. Some speculate the fight between Woodley and Covington to be bigger than the Khabib-Connor fiesta!

UFC president Dana White may be looking at huge pay-per-view numbers here and would ideally promote this fight to fruition.