UFC 230: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh Fight Result - Burgos becomes first to make Holobaugh submit

UFC 230 - Burgos v Holobaugh

What's the story?

Shane Burgos proved that he was an exciting fighter yet again, as he picked up another win improving his record in an incredible way.

In the second fight of the night he was facing Kurt Holobaugh, but when he won the fight it was an incredible victory. Burgos became the first person ever to make Kurt Holobaugh tap out with a brilliant Armbar submission.

In case you didn't know...

Shane Burgos was fighting his fourth straight fight from his own home state of New York. Shane's history was impressive - as he had both Scoliosis as a child and also curvature of the spine. His journey from there to the UFC was a painful one, but one that is inspiring nonetheless.

Burgos only had one loss heading into the fight, when he was facing the veteran Kurt Holobaugh.

Kurt Holobaugh on the other hand, has been a veteran for a while, although he has not had the best history in the fight. One thing going for Holobaugh was that he had never submitted in any fight up to this point.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Holobaugh entered the fight excited, hoping to prove to everyone that he still had what it takes to win - both to all his fans and those who were keen to doubt the 32-year-old's abilities.

Unfortunately for him though, despite his impressive entry into this encounter, things were not to go his way. His low kicks were hard and he even knocked down his opponent with a quick and powerful left-right combination.

He followed Burgos down immediately and was greeted by a fighter who was more than ready for his approach. Burgos switched things up and grabbed Holobaugh's arm, before putting in a tight armbar. This forced Kurt Holobaugh to tap out in the very first round.

This was the first submission of the career of Kurt Holobaugh.

What's next?

Shane Burgos may soon be in line for a title fight, or at least become a future Featherweight contender at the exciting rate that he is going.