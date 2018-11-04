UFC 230: Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi Fight Results - A waging war that went the full distance

Sijara Eubanks (top) showing her dominance on the ground against Roxanne Modafferi (below)

What's the story?

UFC flyweight woman contender, Sijara Eubanks, won a full 5-minute, 3-round showdown against a fellow fighter, Roxanne Modafferi. Although Eubanks seemed to be initially taking a few shots under the chin, she did rise to the occasion by going the distance with Modafferi, eventually bagging a decision win at the end of the full quota of three rounds.

In case you didn't know..

Sijara Eubanks is an American professional mixed martial artist and is number four on the rankings in the UFC women's flyweight roster. She is also well versed with Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has secured the first place in the Women's No-Gi Advanced Absolute division, during the 2011 Grapplers Quest World Championship Finals. She also fought with Invicta FC before making her way to the UFC by making her debut against Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night, on June 1st, 2018.

Eubanks was scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women's flyweight title for the main event at UFC 230. This decision was subsequently overturned when the main event showdown was instead changed to Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight championship of the world.

Eubanks was then scheduled to face Roxanne Modafferi at the preliminary card for UFC 230. She managed to show up weighing in 1.2 pounds over the flyweight non-title fight limit, and as a result, was fined 20 percent of her purse.

The heart of the matter

Sijara Eubanks began the fight by landing some quick inside leg kicks along with a pretty stiff jab. She also was successful in taking Roxanne down to the ground where Roxanne pulled a full guard to stay put.

The fight then went on to see Eubanks putting continuous pressure on Roxanne, making her uncomfortable by tiring her out with the advantage of strength. Modafferi did expose Eubanks for her average cardio and landed a couple of good strikes before unexpectedly taking her down in wild fashion.

Roxanne Modafferi showed tremendous heart by surviving a head kick by Eubanks that landed flush on the former contender. In round number 3, Eubanks shot for a takedown that Roxanne successfully stubbed, before landing a solid right hand. Roxanne then attempted a takedown that misfired as Eubanks utilized the under-hook and took her down instead.

Although Modafferi ended up exposing her back towards the end of round 3, Eubanks seemed too exhausted to go for a submission. At the end of the fight, all three judges at ringside scored the contest at 30-27 before handed the majority decision win to Sijara Eubanks.

What's next?

Sijara Eubanks seems to be showing great promise in the women's flyweight division. It will be only a matter of time until she matches up against some of the top female fighters in the division.

